Bail bondsman is first to surrender in Georgia election interference case

ATLANTA — Scott Hall, one of the 18 co-defendants charged in the Georgia election interference case alongside former President Donald Trump, was booked at the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday morning, according to the Fulton County Inmate Record Database.

Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman, is among those accused of conspiring to commit election fraud in Coffee County.

He has not yet been released, according to the database.

Trump and 18 others were charged in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

Hall is facing seven counts in the indictment, including one count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud; conspiracy to commit computer theft; conspiracy to commit computer trespass; conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy; and conspiracy to defraud the state.

Former Trump attorney John Eastman plans surrender to authorities today at the Fulton County Jail this morning, his lawyer told ABC News.

Eastman is planning to show up late Tuesday morning, according to his attorney, after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Monday set bond for Eastman at $100,000.

"He is going to trial, there will be no plea deal," Eastman's attorney told ABC News.

Trump and the other defendants have until Friday to voluntarily surrender to authorities.

Trump wrote on his social media platform Monday night that he intends to surrender in Georgia on Thursday. Trump himself is facing 13 counts in the indictment.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.