Baby dies in sweltering car as temperatures hit 90 degrees, foster parent faces charges

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A foster mother in North Carolina faces charges following the death of a 7-month-old baby who was allegedly left in a hot car on a 90-degree day, police said.

Djuna Bostick is charged with involuntary manslaughter and negligent child abuse after the infant was found unresponsive in her minivan in Hamlet, according to court documents.

Police responded to a medical emergency call on Charlotte Street around 6:04 p.m., court documents show. They note that officers found the baby unresponsive and immediately started life-saving efforts. The infant was rushed to a hospital but later died "due to excessive heat," according to the court documents.

Bostick remains at Richmond County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This tragedy adds to the growing number of hot car deaths in recent years. According to advocacy group Kids and Car Safety, there were 29 deaths in 2023, 41 in 2024, and six so far in 2025.

The organization reports that these cases rarely lead to harsh punishments. They say 50% of hot car deaths don't result in convictions, while 31% end in convictions of varying degrees. The remaining 19% of cases are either pending or have unknown outcomes.

Most of these deaths are unintentional and don't involve abuse, neglect or substance use, experts say.

Janette Fennell, founder and president of Kids and Car Safety, said carmakers should install occupant detection technology in all vehicles.

"As we continue our advocacy, children are still dying -- week after week. It's beyond heartbreaking," she said in a statement to ABC News. "Automakers don't need to wait for a final regulation. They have the power -- and the responsibility -- to add this life-saving technology to their vehicles today."

How to prevent hot car tragedies

Safety experts from Kids and Car Safety recommend these critical steps to protect children:

Create a reminder system: Place your phone, purse or work badge in the back seat next to your child's car seat. This forces you to check the back seat when leaving the car.

Double-check your vehicle: Make it a habit to open the back door and check the back seat every time you park.

Keep cars locked: Always lock your vehicle and keep keys out of children's reach to prevent them from getting into parked cars.

Act immediately if you see a child alone in a car: Call 911 and, if the child appears to be in distress, get them out as quickly as possible.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.