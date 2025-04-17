Auburn's Chad Baker-Mazara entering transfer portal with 1 season of eligibility remaining

Auburn forward Chad Baker-Mazara announced on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-7 wing has one more year of eligibility resulting from the NCAA's temporary waiver granting a fourth season to athletes who played at a junior college or NAIA school. He played the 2022-23 season at Northwest Florida State College between transferring from San Diego State and then going to Auburn.

Baker-Mazara, 25, announced his decision on social media.

"I wanna thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to do what I love," he wrote. "But I wanna thank my teammates, coaching staff and the Auburn Family for the incredible support for this past two years! With this been said I would be entering the transfer portal. Gracias Auburn!"

This past season, Baker-Mazara was the Tigers' second-leading scorer, averaging 12.3 points per game and shooting 38% on 3-pointers in 38 games (34 starts). Auburn finished 32-6 overall, earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and advanced to the Final Four before losing to SEC rival Florida. Baker-Mazara scored 18 points in that defeat.

In two seasons at Auburn, he averaged 11.2 points and shot 39% on 3s, while also demonstrating that he could defend a variety of positions at his size.

"The thing I've told Chad is, 'Look, you can affect the game, and the outcome of the game is winning by rebounding, by defending, by using your length, by communicating,'" Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl told reporters after Auburn's NCAA tournament victory over Michigan State.

"Yeah, he can go through phases where he can get really hot," Pearl added. "I trust Chad Baker-Mazara with the ball in his hands. I think he’s going to make the right read and the right play.”

With Baker-Mazara entering the transfer portal, Auburn has lost its starting five from its Final Four team. SEC player of the year and All-American Johni Broome, in addition to Dylan Cardwell, Miles Kelly and Denver Jones are out of eligibility. Top reserve Tahaad Pettiford declared for the NBA Draft, but will maintain his eligibility for a possible return.