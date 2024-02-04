AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final round postponed due to weather after Wyndham Clark's record day

Wyndham Clark will have to wait another day to try and back up his record outing at Pebble Beach.

The PGA Tour postponed the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday due to inclement weather along the central coast in California. The Tour delayed the start of the round twice on Sunday morning before finally calling it for the day.

The Monterey Peninsula was facing potential wind gusts of up to 60 mph while a storm hit the coast, which made the course completely unplayable and prompted countless severe weather warnings and watches throughout the state.

The final round tee times, as of Sunday afternoon, are set to start at 8 a.m. local time on Monday. The second designated event of the season features an 80-player field, and does not have a cut.

The final round @ATTProAm has been suspended for the day due to inclement weather.



Round 4 is expected to begin Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/Wf7U7UnUMi — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 4, 2024

"Obviously our regulations say we need to make every effort to play 72 holes, which includes playing on Monday," chief referee Gary Young said on Saturday, via ESPN's Paolo Uggetti . "If we can't play [Sunday], we would come in first thing on Monday morning, do [the process] again.

"We would not start play on Monday if we knew we couldn't finish the round on Monday. So the drop-dead time on that would mean we would have to start play on Monday by 10:15 a.m. at the latest in order to complete play."

If play can’t resume by that “drop-dead time,” the event will be called. Young said that a Tuesday finish is only possible if play resumes on Sunday — which has already been ruled out — or if at least half the field finishes the fourth round on Monday before play is called for the day. It is expected to rain throughout the day on Sunday, and more rain is expected on Monday.

"We're already dealing with a very soggy golf course," Young said, via ESPN . "And at that point we're making the decision whether or not we think that the standards for professional golf are there. We just want to make sure of that on Monday, if we get to that point, that the golf course is such that we are conducting a good quality championship."

Wyndham Clark leads after record Sunday at Pebble Beach

If the tournament is called early, that would make Wyndham Clark the winner after his remarkable outing on Saturday.

Clark posted a 12-under 60 at Pebble Beach in the third round, which set a new course record and gave him a one-shot lead over the rest of the field. The reigning U.S. Open champion made nine birdies and two eagles on the day to get to his 60, and he made just shy of 190 feet of putts — which is the most by a competitor in a round at Pebble Beach since the stat was first tracked in 2003.

If it weren’t for his lone bogey on the par-3 12th, Clark would have shot a 59.

"I think anytime you shoot 59 I think those nerves come up even if you're at home," Clark said on Saturday. "I think that's for any golfer that happens. To put it on in a place like this in a signature event makes it even a little bit more special. That's where I think those nerves coming down those last six holes, even though it's a Saturday, I really felt like it was the end of a tournament because I did have a chance to do something really special. Even though I fell short on the 59, 60, still pretty awesome."

A win for Clark would mark his third on Tour, and his first since his win at the U.S. Open in Los Angeles last summer. Ludvig Aberg is in second at 16-under on the week, just a shot back from Clark. Matthieu Pavon is alone in third at 15-under.

While he knows how rare it would be if the Tour canceled the final round — it hasn’t happened since 2016 — Clark had that thought in his mind headed into Saturday’s round.

"I definitely thought about it last night and this morning with everyone saying how bad the weather's going to be," Clark said. "All right, well, you've got to have that mentality that today's the last day so try to go for broke.