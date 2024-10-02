Atlanta Dream fire head coach Tanisha Wright after three seasons

Tanisha Wright’s run with the Atlanta Dream is over.

The Dream announced on Wednesday afternoon that they had fired their head coach after three seasons.

We have made the difficult decision to part ways with head coach Tanisha Wright. pic.twitter.com/BkEkdrvWIR — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) October 2, 2024

"Tanisha was an important contributor in our efforts to rebuild the Dream, and we want to thank her for her hard work and dedication to the Dream over the last three seasons and wish her the best in the future," general manager Dan Padover said in a statement. "At this time, we believe a change is needed to lead our players and organization to the next chapter in our efforts to be a top team in the WNBA."

The move came after the Dream went just 15-25 this season and were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs for a second straight season. Wright went 48-68 in her three seasons leading the Dream, which marked her first head coaching job in the league after a short stint as an assistant with the Las Vegas Aces.

