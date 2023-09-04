Astros fan breaks up fly ball during loss to Yankees, gives incredible all-time interview with son

Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez was called out due to fan interference in their game against the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon.

But it wasn’t the play itself that turned heads. It was the interview the fan gave ESPN that was the best part of the night.

Alvarez, in the sixth inning of the Yankees’ 6-1 win, hit a deep fly ball that was tracking directly to the left field foul line and the wall at Minute Maid Park. Yankees outfielder Everson Pereira was right with the ball and seemed like he could have made the catch, but suddenly a fan reached out and hit the ball.

To be fair, Alvarez was probably going to be called out anyways. Pereira was right under the ball. The fan’s interference, however, made that certain.

ESPN tracked down the fan in question shortly after the play, however, and he gave an incredible interview. The man, who had just recently moved to the Houston area, was simply trying to have a good time with his son in what was their first ever baseball game.

"I just wanted to make the moment special for him," he said. "As a father, I felt like it's my job to make sure I give him the best moments.

"I apologize to the Astros organization. I didn't know. Y'all gotta understand, when it's dropping down it looks like it's coming directly to you. So I reached, and my body went for what I know. But we did have a wonderful moment."

The interview only gets better from there. Just watch:

"Truthfully, Houston loves me and I love Houston," he said. "They cannot stop me from supporting the Asteroids."

Hey, it sounds like his intentions were pure. And the moment he had with his son was almost certainly better than what it would have been had he just caught the foul ball in the first place.

The Yankees rolled to the 6-1 win in Houston on Sunday night. They put up two three-run innings and rode eight hits to the five-run win. Jasson Domínguez hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, and then Gleyber Torres hit a solo shot in the ninth.

The win for the Yankees completed the three-game sweep in Houston, though they still trail the Baltimore Orioles by 17.5 games and sit in last in the AL East. The Astros, on the other hand, are just a game out of first place in the AL West.