Arsenal-Man City reaction, Messi gets an NYC welcome & Jared Freid joins the show

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to Arsenal vs. Manchester City on this episode of The Cooligans. They also take a look at Christian Pulisic's hot run of form for AC Milan.

Christian and Alexis then bring on Jared Freid, the voice of NBC's "Love Undercover." They talk about the show and have Jared give his thoughts on some of the biggest soccer scandals in history.

Later, Christian and Alexis react to New York City FC’s draw against Inter Miami.

(6:47) - Arsenal vs. Manchester City match reaction

(24:31) - Level of officiating in Premier League not high enough?

(30:40) - Christian Pulisic scores again in Milan derby

(41:14) - Jared Freid's experience working on "Love Undercover"

(54:07) - Jared’s thoughts on famous soccer scandals

(1:15:15) - New York City FC vs. Inter Miami reaction

