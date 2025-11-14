Arrest made in shooting of coach John Beam at Laney College: Police

(OAKLAND, Calif.) -- An arrest has been made in Thursday's shooting of legendary former football coach John Beam on the Laney College campus in Oakland, California, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Additional details on the arrest were not immediately released.

Beam, featured in Netflix's "Last Chance U," is a football legend in the Bay Area and had coached the sport for over 40 years before becoming solely the school's athletic director last year. He remains in the hospital and his condition is not clear.

Beam was at the Laney Fieldhouse when he was shot shortly before noon on Thursday, authorities said. The alleged shooter fled the scene.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee said in a statement on Thursday, "Coach Beam is a giant in Oakland -- a mentor, an educator, and a lifeline for thousands of young people."

"We are praying for him," Lee said.

