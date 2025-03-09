Arnold Palmer Invitational purse, payouts: How much did Russell Henley earn for his win at Bay Hill?

Russell Henley’s dry spell is finally over.

Henley overtook Collin Morikawa late with a perfect eagle chip-in to grab a one-shot win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Florida on Sunday afternoon. It marked his fifth career win on the PGA Tour, and his first in more than two years. He posted a final-round 70 to get to 11-under on the week.

As a result, Henley took home a $4 million check.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational was the fourth signature event of the PGA Tour season. Those events carry a $20 million purse, which is among the highest offered this season and in line or greater than the major championships. The Players Championship, which returns next week at TPC Sawgrass, had the largest purse last season at $25 million.

Hideki Matsuyama won The Sentry to kick off the season, and then Rory McIlroy won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the second signature event. Both guys took home $3.6 million for their wins. Ludvig Åberg then won $4 million for his win at The Genesis Invitational.

Here’s a look at how much Henley and the rest of the field earned this week at Bay Hill Club and Lodge.

Arnold Palmer Invitational payouts

1. Russell Henley — $4 million2. Collin Morikawa — $2.2 million3. Corey Conners — $1.4 million4. Michael Kim — $1 millionT5. Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka — $800,0007. Shane Lowry — $700,0008. Ben An, Justin Rose, Jason Day — $600,666T11. Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Aaron Rai — $451,250T15. Jacob Bridgeman, Daniel Berger, Rory McIlroy — $349,00018. Denny McCarthy — $309,00019. $289,00020. $269,00021. $250,00022. $233,00023. $216,00024. $200,00025. $184,00026. $168,00027. $161,00028. $154,00029. $147,00030. $140,00031. $133,00032. $126,00033. $119,00034. $114,00035. $109,00036. $104,00037. $99,00038. $94,00039. $90,00040. $86,00041. $82,00042. $78,00043. $74,00044. $70,00045. $66,00046. $62,00047. $58,00048. $56,00049. $54,00050. $52,00051. $51,00052. $50,00053. $49,00054. $48,00055. $47,00056. $46,00057. $45,00058. $44,00059. $43,00060. $42,00061. $41,00062. $40,00063. $39,00064. $38,00065. $37,00066. $36,00067. $35,00068. $34,00069. $33,00070. $32,000

