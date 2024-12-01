AP Top 25: Ohio State drops to No. 7 after loss to Michigan

Ohio State tumbled out of the top five after it lost at home to Michigan on Saturday.

The Buckeyes fell five spots to No. 7 after the 13-10 loss to their rivals. Oregon, the lone undefeated team in college football, stayed at No. 1 ahead of Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame and Georgia.

Texas beat Texas A&M in the first game between the two schools since 2011. Penn State will play Oregon for the Big Ten title after beating Maryland. Notre Dame beat USC to effectively clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff and Georgia needed eight overtimes to take down Georgia Tech 44-42 on Friday night.

Tennessee jumped ahead of Ohio State at No. 6 and the Buckeyes are followed by SMU, Indiana and Boise State to round out the top 10.

Post-Week 14 AP Top 25

1. Oregon (12-0)

2. Texas (11-1)

3. Penn State (11-1)

4. Notre Dame (11-1)

5. Georgia (10-2)

6. Tennessee (10-2)

7. Ohio State (10-2)

8. SMU (11-1)

9. Indiana (11-1)

10. Boise State (11-1)

11. Alabama (9-3)

12. Arizona State (10-2)

13. South Carolina (9-3)

14. Miami (10-2)

15. Ole Miss (9-3)

16. Iowa State (10-2)

17. BYU (10-2)

18. Clemson (9-3)

19. UNLV (10-2)

20. Colorado (9-3)

21. Illinois (9-3)

22. Missouri (9-3)

23. Syracuse (9-3)

24. Army (10-1)

25. Memphis (10-2)