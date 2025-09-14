The AP Top 25 college football rankings are almost here. Will Georgia and USF hold onto spots?

Week 4 of the AP Top 25 college football poll is coming up fast.

Stakes heightened and playoff paths sharpened as the dust settled Saturday, with the poll's top seven teams all seeing wins. But others in the rankings — including No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 11 South Carolina and No. 12 Clemson — weren't so lucky.

No. 5 Miami crushed No. 18 South Florida's dream run, but will it cost the Bulls their poll spot? Will No. 6 Georgia fall after needing overtime to win on the road at No. 15 Tennessee?

Hear from a voter: Is Miami’s win more impressive than Georgia’s?

By BRETT MCMURPHY

I valued Georgia’s win at Tennessee better than Miami’s home win against Notre Dame.

Tennessee may or may not be better than Notre Dame (we’ll find out eventually), but winning in that atmosphere for Georgia was more impressive to me.

Hear from a voter: Biggest surprises and disappointments so far?

By BRETT MCMURPHY

Biggest surprise: Vanderbilt, Vanderbilt, Vanderbilt.

QB Diego Pavia talked a lot ... before the season, but the Commodores are backing it up. Florida State has also been impressive. That Alabama win will look better and better as the season continues. Can’t wait for Miami-FSU in three weeks.

Biggest disappointment: Clemson was a trendy national title pick by a lot of folks (not me), and now the Tigers will have to somehow win the ACC to get into the playoff.

Can you say Pop-Tarts Bowl?

Hear from a voter: Which teams did you move around this week?

By BRETT MCMURPHY

Among changes on my AP ballot this week — besides ranking Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech — were dropping Penn State and Texas slightly.

Penn State has played arguably the weakest opening schedule. The Nittany Lions have won comfortably, but I’ve been more impressed by the wins from Ohio State, Georgia and LSU. Texas has looked average the last two weeks so, for now, the Longhorns are barely hanging in my Top 10.

Clemson, South Carolina, Notre Dame stumble

Clemson, South Carolina and Notre Dame each suffered upsets on Saturday, putting each at risk of losing Top 25 status.

An unranked Georgia Tech team outplayed No. 12 Clemson and solidified the upset victory with a buzzer-beating 55-yard field goal.

Georgia Tech likely swayed voters with its compelling performance and the Tigers’ loss is sure to impact votes as well.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame's home opener didn't go as planned. The Irish took a gamble with a two-point attempt and fell short. Texas A&M answered with a charge downfield in the final minutes of the game, scoring the go-ahead touchdown to win 41-40.

South Carolina didn't come close against Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks were outplayed in all aspects, especially after losing quarterback LaNorris Sellers in the second quarter with a concussion. The 31-7 loss puts South Carolina in serious danger of falling out of the Top 25.

Heisman race takes a turn

Most preseason Heisman conversations focused on three quarterbacks: Arch Manning (Texas), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) and Cade Klubnik (Clemson).

Three weeks into the season, those conversations sound quite different.

Preseason No. 4 Clemson is at serious risk of stumbling out of the Top 25 after losing to Georgia Tech on Saturday. Preseason No. 1 Texas underwhelmed in a 27-10 win over UTEP with an inconsistent passing game, while Nussmeier remains a favorite after leading LSU to a 3-0 start.

But John Mateer (Oklahoma) and Carson Beck (Miami) have replaced Klubnik and Manning in the top tier.

Who votes in the poll, and how does it work?

No organization has been ranking teams and naming a major college football national champion longer than The Associated Press, since 1936.

AP employees don’t vote themselves, but they do choose the voters. AP Top 25 voters comprise around 60 writers and broadcasters who cover college football for AP members and other select outlets. The goal is to have every state with a Football Bowl Subdivision school represented by at least one voter.

There is a 1-25 point system, with a team voted No. 1 receiving 25 points down to 1 point for a 25th-place vote. After that, it’s simple: The poll lists the teams with the most points from 1 to 25, and others receiving votes are also noted.

Voting is done online, and the tabulation is automated.

