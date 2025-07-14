Andrew Cuomo will stay in NYC mayoral race

(NEW YORK) -- Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that he will actively stay in the New York City mayoral race, but that he will accept a pledge to abide by the results of a proposed September poll, where he and other candidates would drop out if they aren't leading.

"The fight to save our city isn't over… The general election is in November, and I am in it to win it," Cuomo said in a video posted on X on Monday, where he acknowledged his primary loss and apologized to his supporters.

"As my grandfather used to say, when you get knocked down, learn the lesson and pick yourself back up and get in the game, and that is what I'm going to do," Cuomo said.

Cuomo criticized his opponent and presumptive Democratic nominee for mayor Zohran Mamdani as offering "slick slogans, but no real solutions."

"Every day, I'm going to be hitting the streets meeting you where you are," Cuomo said, "to hear the good and the bad. Problems and solutions. Because for the next few months, it's my responsibility to earn your vote."

In a separate email to supporters, Cuomo wrote, "I also believe that all of us who love New York City must be united in running the strongest possible candidate against Zohran Mamdani in the November general election for mayor. ... That is why I have accepted the proposal put forth by former Governor David Paterson and candidate Jim Walden that, in mid-September, we will determine which candidate is strongest against Mamdani and all other candidates will stand down, rather than act as spoilers and guarantee Mamdani's election."

Cuomo conceded in the Democratic mayoral primary to Mamdani, a progressive who netted 56% of the primary vote after ranked-choice tabulation, but still will be on the ballot on an independent ballot line.

The former governor and other candidates have been facing calls from opponents of Mamdani to step aside from the race to try to coalesce support for one non-Mamdani candidate.

Independent candidate Jim Walden suggested earlier this month that an independent poll should be run close to the election, and the candidates that lose in the poll would endorse whoever won and stop campaigning. Cuomo's campaign had previously said it was reviewing the proposal.

NewsNation was the first to report about Cuomo's decision, before he officially made the announcement on Monday.

Walden told ABC News on Monday, before Cuomo's announcement, that he is heartened that Cuomo is set to take up his proposal and he hopes Adams and Sliwa also take it on. He affirmed that he himself would drop out of the race if he was behind in the poll, and said he believes Cuomo and Adams will sign on because "no one" would want to be the one who lets Mamdani win.

However, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams – running as an independent – and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, are continuing to dig in.

"Andrew Cuomo lost the Democratic primary by double digits and is now doing the same thing he did to respected leaders like Charlie King, Governor David Paterson, and Carl McCall, Assembly Keith Wright - FORCE A BLACK ELECTED OUT OF OFFICE," Adams said in a statement over the weekend.

On Monday, asked about the poll proposal at an unrelated event, Adams was defiant.

"[Cuomo is] He's saying that [we should] utilize polling to determine who should run against the Democratic primary winner. Remember, polls showed him up 40 points... He lost by 13 points," he said. "So if we're going to use these methods of making this determination that they have already proven inaccurate, why are we going to put the risk of New Yorkers by someone who has not kept his word? As he has a consistent record of not keeping his word, why are we going to trust him now?"

Curtis Sliwa told ABC News in an interview on Monday before Cuomo's announcement that he won't back down from the race. He also criticized the poll gambit.

"I don't want [Cuomo] to leave. I want the voters to make the decision. I'm not afraid of people. I think people will make a decision… They're welcome to drop out. I'm in until November, but if the three independents -- Cuomo, Adams, Walden -- want to play musical chair on the Titanic and choose one independent's line. That's their choice. But the people have a right to vote for the candidate of their choice," Sliwa said.

A spokesperson for Mamdani's campaign, meanwhile, positioned the presumptive Democratic nominee as above the fray, in a statement before Cuomo's announcement.

"While Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams are tripping over themselves to cut backroom deals with billionaires and Republicans, Zohran Mamdani is focused on making this city more affordable for New Yorkers. That's the choice this November," the spokesperson wrote in a statement to ABC News New York station WABC.

Mamdani responded to Cuomo's Monday video on X with a fundraising link for his own campaign.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

