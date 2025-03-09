Amen Thompson finishes just short of triple-double, exits arena in walking boot after late injury in blowout win

With less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter Saturday, the Houston Rockets were up by more than 30 points and Amen Thompson was a rebound short of a triple-double. It didn't end as well as it could have.

Thompson remained in the game to pursue his fifth career triple-double, but he was forced to exit the game after landing on the foot of New Orleans Pelicans big man Karlo Matkovic. He walked off the court with a pronounced limp after getting helped up by his teammates.

He finished the game with 15 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

Amen Thompson triple double for way too much money..



Coach leaves him in game to get one more rebound up 30, puts him low block on free throw. Jabari smith takes rebound off the miss, he goes down court and sprains his ankle. Prayers to Amen man but wow I might be cursed https://t.co/PWGTuFr99B pic.twitter.com/MGh9qCvSpq — Rio (@RioStaysTrue) March 9, 2025

The Rockets left Amen Thompson in the game in a blowout to get one more rebound for a triple-double and he just got injured. He's heading to the locker room with a limp. https://t.co/UBtrEpgWuU pic.twitter.com/D8GeKP8sQk — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) March 9, 2025

Per Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Thompson was seen after the game in a walking boot and will undergo an MRI on Saturday. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka didn't have an update in his postgame news conference.

Thompson is in the middle of a breakout season for the Rockets and is a significant reason why they're 39-25 and in fifth place in the West The 2023 fourth overall pick has improved his numbers across the board and has made a strong case for a placement on an NBA All-Defense team.

That would be a significant loss in any amount of time for the Rockets, who will be holding their breath until those MRI results come through.