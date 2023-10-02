Amber Alert issued for possibly abducted 9-year-old girl last seen at New York state park

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl who police said may have been abducted from a New York state park.

Charlotte E. Sena was last seen at the Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, New York, at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to New York State Police.

The child may have been abducted from the park, according to a post by state police.

NYSP has activated AMBER Alert for a child abduction that occurred near Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort, NY at about 6:45 PM on 9/30/2023.



Anyone with any information should call the NYSP at (518) 457-6811 or dial 911. pic.twitter.com/LVV41fAAyK — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) October 1, 2023

Charlotte disappeared while on a bike ride at the campground where she was staying with family and friends, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Charlotte was on Loop A at the park, according to police. She went missing after she decided to ride one last loop on her own, Hochul said.

Authorities believe it is "quite possible" an abduction took place because investigators have already completed an "exhausted search" of the state park, New York State Police Lt. Col. Richard Mazzone told reporters.

A New York State Police command post has been established at the state park, Hochul said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

