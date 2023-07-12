All-Star week takeaways: Shohei Ohtani hysteria is only just getting started

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

All-Star week is in the books but there was plenty of action that took place in Seattle that will have a lasting impact. Yahoo Sports MLB writers Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer recap their biggest takeaways from their trip to the Pacific northwest and what storylines from this week will shape the rest of the baseball season.

Keyser and Crizer start the pod by sharing their behind the scene observations and happenings at All-Star week before discussing the fever pitch hysteria surrounding Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency. Both believe Ohtani speculation will dominate every and all baseball conversations the rest of the season.

The two then talk about their biggest takeaways from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's press conference where he defended the current state of the pitch clock. Both believe there will be no changes to the pitch clock heading into the stretch run and postseason.

The two end the pod by discussing their conversations with older All-Star players on how the game has changed over the years with technology and analytics, and why it's unfair to compare different eras of baseball.

3:13 - What people don't see at the All-Star game

5:58 - Ohtani talk dominates All-Star week (and baseball in general)

13:20 - Weird observations from the home run derby

20:00 - Rob Manfred presser reactions: Could we see longer pitch clock in postseason?

26:45 - All-Star trivia game: Who's been in more?

32:10 - We asked All-Stars how has the game changed the most in recent years

41:23 - Will we lose 'diamond in the rough' superstars with a smaller draft?

50:55 - Our Bandwagon of the week: Seattle

