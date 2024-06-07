All Star Game squad, Juan Soto's injury, Gunnar Henderson's ascension & Paul Skenes vs. Shohei Ohtani

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The 2024 edition of the Major League Baseball All-Star game is a little over a month away which means that it’s time for fans to start sending in their picks for who they want to see represent the American and National League squads.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman do their best to put together the most fun and deserving teams for the mid-summer classic, set to take place in Arlington, Texas this July. While there are a few obvious selections like Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Justin Tucker in the AL outfield, other position battles, like the AL shortstop crop, will create some fun races to watch as the votes come in.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about Juan Soto's forearm tightness and why New York Yankees fans shouldn't be overly concerned about the injury just yet, the ascension of Gunnar Henderson despite his draft status and the epic match-up between Paul Skenes and Shohei Otahni earlier this week in Pittsburgh.

Jake & Jordan then give their picks for this weeks' The Good, The Bad and The Uggla and highlight a couple weekend matchups including the London series between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

(2:30) - All Star game voting process

(8:17) - Infield

(28:30) - Outfield

(34:36) - Designated hitter

(41:22) - Juan Soto’s forearm injury

(45:21) - Gunnar Henderson’s ascension

(53:21) - Paul Skenes vs. Shohei Ohtani

(54:58) - The Good

(59:15) - The Bad

(1:02:13) - The Uggla

(1:07:04) - Weekend preview

