ALCS Game 6: Rangers force Game 7 with victory over Astros; score, highlights, news and live tracker

The Texas Rangers forced a Game 7 vs. the Houston Astros with a 9-2 victory Sunday in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.
Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi surrendered the first run of the game on a Yordan Alvarez single in the first, which came after a single from Jose Altuve and a walk from Michael Brantley.
Yordan Alvarez is inevitable.— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 23, 2023
Astros strike first!
Mitch Garver evened things up in the top of the second with a home run off Astros starter Framber Valdez.
Mitch Garver goes yard on the first pitch of the inning to even the score!— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 23, 2023
Jonah Heim gave the Rangers the lead in the fourth, with a two-run home run after Garver singled.
THAT BALL IS GONE!!— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 23, 2023
Rangers take the lead!!
In the sixth, the Astros made it a one-run game again with two singles and a sac fly.
In the eighth, Garver plated another with a double to score Evan Carter. But the real pyrotechnics came in the ninth, with a grand slam from Adolis Garcia that made it 9-2 after the Rangers also walked in a run.
ADOLIS GARCIA HITS A GRAND SLAM IN HOUSTON!!— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 23, 2023
🤠🤠🤠
