Active shooting incident at Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan; suspect dead

(WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich.) -- A suspect is dead after a shooting and vehicle ramming incident at a synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

No injuries have been confirmed, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Preliminary information is that this was an intentional vehicle ramming, sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News.

According to the sources, the driver was seen steering around security bollards, and caused a fire when colliding the car into the building's front doors.

The suspect was then engaged by synagogue security, the sheriff said.

The Michigan State Police said it's urging residents to stay away from the area and said police are increasing patrols at other places of worship in the area.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit said in a statement, "We are aware of an active security incident at Temple Israel. Law enforcement are responding. Our Jewish agencies are currently in precautionary lockdown."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement, “This is heartbreaking. Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace.”

“I am hoping for everyone’s safety,” she added.

In New York City, the NYPD said it's continuing to deploy officers to synagogues and other Jewish institutions "out of an abundance of caution."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

