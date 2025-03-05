'Active criminal investigation' into Andrew Tate, brother Tristan: Florida AG

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said Tuesday he has ordered state prosecutors to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas in the "nowactive criminal investigation" into influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, after they arrived in the state from Romania.

The announcement was first posted to X, saying, "Last week, I directed my office to work with our law enforcement partners to conduct a preliminary inquiry into Andrew and Tristan Tate."

It continued, "Based on a thorough review of the evidence, I've directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas in the now-active criminal investigation into the Tate brothers."

The brothers landed at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Feb. 27 after Romania lifted a travel restriction on them, despite its ongoing criminal investigations into the Tates for human trafficking and forming an organized criminal group with the goal of sexually exploiting women in two cases. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape.

The Tate brothers deny all charges against them.

The two had been confined to Romania since late 2022 and were charged in both 2023 and 2024. Romanian officials announced that court restrictions prohibiting the brothers from leaving Romania while awaiting trial had been lifted, but that the charges against them remained in force. The Tates also face another criminal case in the United Kingdom, where an arrest warrant has been issued on separate allegations of human trafficking and rape. The UK government has faced calls to demand the Tates' extradition from the U.S.

The Tates' release followed reports of lobbying by President Donald Trump's administration. Trump denied any knowledge of it when questioned by reporters about their arrival in the United States. But Romania's foreign minister has confirmed that Trump's special envoy, Richard Grenell, raised the brothers' case during a meeting in February, although he denied being pressured. Key Trump officials and allies, including Elon Musk and Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. have previously condemned the case against the Tates.

The charges against the Tates remain in force and they will be expected to return to Romania for court appearances, according to a statement from Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT.) The agency warned that failure to observe the remaining judicial restrictions could result in harsher restrictions being instated.

Despite other Trump allies' support for the Tates, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed surprise and anger at their arrival in Florida, telling reporters on the day that the Tates were "not welcome" given the conduct they are accused of.

Uthmeier, the attorney general, said he had directed state law enforcement to investigate whether any of their alleged crimes relating to human trafficking and violence against women triggered Florida jurisdiction, and pledging to "hold them accountable" if so.

One of the alleged victims at the center of one of the Romanian cases against Tate is a Florida woman. The American citizen has accused the Tates of luring her to Romania under the pretence of romantic relationship and then pressuring her into working as a pornographic webcam model, according to court documents.

The Tates have denied the woman’s accusations.

It is unclear if the new Florida investigation involves the women's allegations. Uthmeier declined to give details on Tuesday but pledged to use "every tool" to hold the Tates accountable.

"These guys have themselves publicly admitted to participating in what very much appears to be soliciting, trafficking, preying upon women around the world," he told a local reporter. "People can spin it however they want, but in Florida this type of behaviour is viewed as atrocious. We're not going to accept it."

"If these guys did criminal activity here in Florida we will go after them with full force of law and hold them accountable," he said.

A lawyer representing the Tates, Joseph D. McBride, condemned the investigation, accusing Uthmeier of making "inflammatory, biased" comments and claiming the case was politically motivated.

"Today, Attorney General James Uthmeier threw ethics law out of the window when he publicly took a side in an ongoing Florida lawsuit where Andrew and Tristan Tate are suing a Florida woman," McBride, wrote on X, challenging the attorney general to present evidence.

McBride blamed the new investigation on DeSantis, calling him "an angry, vertically challenged imp who hates Tate and Trump for being actual men. Attorney General Uthmeier is his pathetic lap dog."

The Tates brought a defamation lawsuit against the Florida woman in the state in 2023, accusing her and her family of conspiring to damage their reputations by participating in the Romanian case. Last month, the woman brought her own countersuit against the Tates, accusing them of using the defamation lawsuit to try to silence victims. Both cases are currently pending.

A lawyer for the Florida woman in the Romania case praised the attorney general's move to criminally investigate the Tates.

"Florida AG Uthmeier is right to criminally investigate the Tate brothers who have publicly boasted about exploiting women yet have continuously sought to undermine the Romanian investigation into these crimes," Dani Pinter, senior vice president at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation said in a statement. "Over 40 victims have been identified across Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States. They deserve justice. Florida's investigation is a positive step towards justice realized."

One of the women who is an alleged victim at the center of one of the Romanian cases is an American woman who lives in Florida.

It's unclear from Uthmeier's statement what the investigation is examining right now or how it might proceed.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso and T. Michelle Murphy contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.