Above-normal activity predicted for 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, NOAA forecasts

NEW YORK — The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season will likely experience above-average activity, the National Hurricane Center announced on Thursday.

Between 13 and 19 named storms are expected for the 2025 season, which starts on June 1 and lasts until Nov. 30, according to the NHC. Storms are named when become tropical storms or stronger.

Meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict between six and 10 hurricanes and between three and five major hurricanes, at Category 3 or higher.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

