Aaron Rodgers' role in the Saleh firing, Drake Maye named Patriots starter | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to react to the explosion of big storylines that broke around the NFL this week, including the New York Jets firing Robert Saleh, Russell Wilson re-opening a QB competition, Drake Maye becoming the starter for the New England Patriots and much more.

Fitz, Jori and Frank start with a deep dive on the Jets firing head coach Robert Saleh after falling to 2-3 as they discuss where the Jets go from here, their plans to improve on offense, Aaron Rodgers' potential involvement in Saleh's dismissal, how this affects the Davante Adams trade market and more.

Later, the hosts discuss some other quarterback changes around the league, as Drake Maye will take over quarterbacking duties for the Patriots in their Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans, Russell Wilson is ready to challenge Justin Fields for the Pittsburgh Steelers starting job and Aidan O'Connell takes over for Gardner Minshew in Las Vegas.

Frank's NFL power rankings for Week 6 are live, and he has some thoughts on the Seattle Seahawks (who fell eight spots) and the Denver Broncos (who gained 7 spots) before the trio finish things off with their thoughts ahead of the Thursday night NFC West showdown between the Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers.

(00:40) Inside the Robert Saleh firing

(29:50) Is starting Drake Maye now the right move?

(45:00) Other quarterback battles around the league

(50:20) Frank's power rankings corner

(55:20) 49ers @ Seahawks preview

