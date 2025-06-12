9-year-old girl nearly loses her hand in shark attack off Florida Gulf Coast

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — A 9-year-old girl was attacked by a shark while snorkeling off the Florida Gulf Coast, with the animal nearly biting her entire hand off, her family said.

At approximately 12 p.m. on Wednesday, 9-year-old Leah Lendel was swimming in Boca Grande, Florida, near the shore, with her mother and two younger siblings about 4 feet away from her, Leah's family said in a statement provided to ABC News.

Leah then went underwater to snorkel, but as she came up, "she screamed," the family said.

Her mother, Nadia Lendel, looked over and saw her daughter's right hand "up to the wrist all in blood and mostly torn off," the family said.

As the mother screamed for help, she attempted to get Leah and her other children out to shore, with her husband -- who was snorkeling "some distance away" -- swimming "as fast as possible to shore," the family said.

Once Leah made it to the shore, nearby construction workers who were on their lunch break assisted the family by calling for paramedics and putting a towel "to make a tourniquet and stop the blood loss," the family said.

One of the construction workers, Alfonso Tello, told ABC Southwest Florida affiliate WZVN the shark that attacked Leah was about 8 feet long.

"Everybody was in shock," Tello told WZVN.

After paramedics arrived on scene, they decided to airlift Leah to Tampa General Hospital for treatment, the Boca Grande Fire Department told ABC News in a statement.

Leah underwent a "long surgery" once at the hospital, the family said.

"We ask for mostly prayers and privacy at this time so we can process the situation," the family said in a statement.

The status of Leah's condition as of Thursday remains unclear.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.