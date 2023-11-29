9 American hostages are still being held by Hamas. Here's what we know.

Two Russian-Israeli hostages were released by Hamas on Wednesday, the Israeli military said. Another 10 hostages are expected to be freed later in the day as part of a truce between Israel and Hamas.

Intensive talks are underway to extend the truce, which is set to end Wednesday.

The White House has expressed hope for more American hostages to be included in this sixth round. At least one American citizen is expected to be included in the group, several news outlets reported .

The only American to have been released during the most recent Israel-Hamas truce is 4-year-old Abigail Edan , who was orphaned after Hamas killed both of her parents in front of her on Oct. 7.

There are now a total of 87 hostages who have been released, including four in October, out of the roughly 240 hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas last month when the militant group unleashed a brutal attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people. One Israeli Defense Forces soldier was also rescued by the IDF in late October.

An estimated 159 hostages — nine Americans, seven men and two women — are still being held in Gaza, according to Reuters . Here's what we know about them.

Edan Alexander, 19

Edan Alexander graduated from Tenafly High School in Bergen County, N.J., in 2022 before he went to Israel to serve in the IDF. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in early October that Alexander was on duty near the Gaza Strip when the attacks happened and hasn't been seen since.

Liat Beinin, 49

U.S.-born Liat Beinin and her husband Aviv Atzili were taken hostage when Hamas militants rampaged through Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel. Beinin, a descendant of Holocaust survivors, has three children with her husband. Their home was burned down, but no remains were found.

Itay Chen, 19

Dual U.S.-Israel citizen Itay Chen grew up in New York City and was a member of the IDF stationed near Gaza. Chen's family last heard from him early that morning when he told them his base was under attack. Two hours later, they lost contact.

Sagui Dekel-Chen, 35

Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen hasn’t been heard from since he was captured by Hamas at his Kibbutz Nir Oz home. His parents said he was last seen defending his pregnant wife and their two young daughters so they could escape during the massacre.

Dekel-Chen's stepmother, Gillian Kaye, told WFLA last Friday , "He's got a little girl on the way in two weeks … He needs to see that little girl and the other ones who are waiting for him."

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23

Dual American-Israeli citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin was born in Berkeley, Calif., and moved to Israel with his family when he was seven. He was last seen being abducted from the Supernova music festival near the Gaza border, where at least 260 other people were killed.

Goldberg-Polin lost part of his arm to shrapnel when Hamas attacked a temporary shelter where people were seeking refuge with a grenade, according to witnesses.

Husband and wife: Gad Haggai, 73, and Judith Weinstein, 70

The family of Gad Haggai and Judith Weinstein last heard from them when Weinstein sent a short video of an alert system going off near their Kibbutz Nir Oz home when Hamas attacked.

One of their four children, daughter Iris Weinstein Haggai, said the family heard from a paramedic that Judith had called for medical help.

"[The paramedic] said they were shot by terrorists on a motorcycle and that my dad was wounded really bad," their daughter told the AP . "Paramedics tried to send her an ambulance. The ambulance got hit by a rocket." After that, the paramedic lost contact with Weinstein, only to leave the family with worst-case scenarios.

Omer Neutra, 22

Dual national U.S.-Israeli Omer Neutra, a native of Long Island, N.Y., was serving as a tank commander and officer near Gaza when Hamas attacked.

His mother told the AFP that he wanted to go to Israel to experience the country of his parents, and was also affected by his grandparents being Holocaust survivors. Neutra traveled to Israel after he finished high school and ended up enlisting for military service, as most young Israelis do. It's believed he was taken hostage by Hamas.

Keith Siegel, 64