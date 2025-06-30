82-year-old woman dies from injuries suffered in Boulder Molotov cocktail attack: Prosecutors

BOULDER, Colo. — An 82-year-old woman hurt in the Molotov cocktail attack in Boulder, Colorado, has died, prosecutors announced, as they updated an attempted murder charge to a murder charge.

Karen Diamond "died tragically as a result of the severe injuries that she suffered" on June 1, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said.

She is the only person to die from the attack, prosecutors said.

"Our hearts are with the Diamond family during this incredibly difficult time," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. "Our office will fight for justice for the victims, their loved ones, and the community."

The district attorney's office also said it has found 14 more victims during the investigation and added 66 counts to the state indictment against Mohamed Soliman.

On June 1, Soliman allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at a group of marchers who were advocating for the release of the Israeli hostages outside the Boulder courthouse, prosecutors said. More than a dozen people were injured, officials said.

Soliman allegedly yelled "Free Palestine" during the attack, which he told police he was planning for one year, according to court documents.

Soliman allegedly told police "he wanted to kill all Zionist people," court documents said. He also allegedly said "this had nothing to do with the Jewish community and was specific in the Zionist group supporting the killings of people on his land (Palestine)," documents said.

Soliman, who is in federal custody, pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges last week.

State charges against Soliman include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, prosecutors said. Soliman's preliminary hearing in the state case is set for July 15.

