6 hurt in explosion from intentionally set IED at Santa Maria Courthouse in California

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — Six people suffered non-life-threatening injuries from an explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse in California, officials said.

One person of interest -- an adult male -- was detained and is being interviewed, Santa Barbara County Sheriff public information officer Raquel Zick wrote on social media.

Authorities believe the explosion was the result of an "intentionally set improvised explosive device," Zick said.

The suspect allegedly lunged through the courthouse doors and tossed a small bag past the weapons screening station, and the bag exploded as it hit the floor outside of the local arraignment room, the court executive officer told ABC News.

The suspect ran toward his car and was apprehended by a deputy, the officer said. The man also reportedly had weapons and ammunition in his car, the officer added.

The bomb team is processing the scene, Zick said.

Police don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects, she added.

A spokesperson for Marian Regional Medical Center told ABC News the hospital received six patients in the incident. Three are in fair condition and two are in good condition, the spokesperson said. The condition of the sixth person is unknown but is not believed to be serious.

The courthouse is closed for the day and city buildings within one block of the courthouse are temporarily closed, said Mark Van de Camp, spokesperson for the city of Santa Maria.

