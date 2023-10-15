49ers WR Deebo Samuel ruled out early vs. Browns with shoulder injury

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was ruled out of their game against the Cleveland Browns early on Sunday with a shoulder injury.

Samuel went down on the 49ers’ third drive of the game in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon, and he was seen being examined for a shoulder injury on the sidelines in the first quarter. He went to the locker room after spending about 10 minutes in the blue medical tent in the second quarter, and the team ruled him out of the game completely early in the second half.

It’s not clear how specifically Samuel injured his shoulder, or how severe the injury is.

Samuel had two carries for 11 yards, but did not make a catch when he left the game on Sunday. He was targeted one time. Samuel entered the week with 302 receptions and a touchdown on 20 catches so far this season. He had 84 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, too.

Samuel was one of several players involved in a pregame scuffle in Cleveland, too, though that incident settled down before the game kicked off. It's not clear what sparked the altercation, but there were no penalties or ejections handed out .

Samuel, 27, is in his fifth season with the 49ers. He’s in the first year of a three-year, $71.5 million deal with the team.

The 49ers, who entered the week as one of just two undefeated teams left in the league, were tied with the Browns 10-10 midway through the third quarter.

