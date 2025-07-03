4 killed, 14 hurt in Chicago mass shooting: 'Absolute chaos'

CHICAGO — Four people were killed and 14 others wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in Chicago, police said.

The carnage erupted in the River North neighborhood, on the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue, when a vehicle pulled up to a location and at least one gunman opened fire on a crowd standing outside, Chicago police said.

The vehicle fled the scene immediately and no one has been taken into custody, police said.

Four people were killed -- two men and two women -- and 14 others were wounded, including several who were hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

"When I arrived last night it was absolute chaos," Pastor Donovan Price, who works to help victims of violence, told reporters. "From people screaming, to blood on the streets, to people laying on the streets, a massive police presence. Just horrific. More than I’ve ever seen."

The hospitals were "almost as chaotic" as the crime scene as people searched for their loved ones, Price said.

The injured victims are all in their 20s and 30s and 11 of the 14 people hurt are women, police said.

"Seems there was some album release party, people coming from that. An SUV pulls up and just opens fire on a crowd of people," Price said.

"It can happen anywhere," he warned. "It's devastating."

Despite the shooting, murders were down 32% year-to-date in the city as of June 29 and shooting incidents were down 39%, according to Chicago's crime data.

