4 dead, 1 in critical condition after Illinois stabbing spree; suspect in custody, officials say

By Leah Sarnoff, ABC News

Police Car Lights, out of focus night time view Douglas Sacha/Getty Images (Douglas Sacha/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. — An adult male allegedly stabbed multiple victims in the Rockford, Illinois area on Wednesday, leaving four people dead, one in critical condition and four others in stable condition, authorities said in a press conference Wednesday.

Rockford police say the suspect is in custody and there is no known motive at this time.

“Words can’t even express my thoughts right now; this a pretty painstaking event," the Rockford police chief said, adding, "This was a heinous crime."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

