3 separate shootings erupt within 1 hour in Jacksonville Beach, Florida

Three separate, unrelated shootings erupted within an hour in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on Sunday night, leaving one person dead and several hurt, according to authorities.

The first shooting was reported at 7:50 p.m. when two people started firing guns near the Best Western Hotel, Jacksonville Beach police said on Monday.

One bystander was injured and both suspects were injured, police said.

At 8:13 p.m., a man fired shots while running in front of businesses, police said. No one was hurt, police said.

The gun was recovered but police said they are still looking for the suspect.

One person was killed in the third shooting, which unfolded around 8:31 p.m. near Sneakers Bar, police said.

Authorities said they are looking for three suspects who displayed guns.

The downtown district and bar area and the Jacksonville Beach beachfront have been "locked down," and will remain shut down until further notice, Sgt. Tonya Tator told reporters Sunday night.

"We've got a lot of work ahead of us to figure out everything, put all the pieces together," she said.

ABC News' Jessica Gorman, Darren Reynolds and Okelo Pena contributed to this report.

