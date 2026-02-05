3 dead, 6 hurt after car hits bicyclist and crashes into Los Angeles grocery store

LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and six others were hurt after a car collided with a bicyclist and then slammed into a grocery store Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly after noon at a 99 Ranch Market in the city's Westwood neighborhood, according Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz.

Three victims, some of whom were trapped beneath the vehicle, died at the scene, Lantz said.

A subsequent incident report from the fire department said four people were taken to hospitals — two in serious condition and two with minor injuries. Two other people declined transport against medical advice.

Police Lt. Anthony Espinoza said the driver of a Toyota Prius lost control after hitting the bicyclist and then swerved into the bakery section of the market.

The driver is a woman who is cooperating with investigators and is undergoing a medical evaluation, said officials at the scene. The condition of the bicyclist wasn't immediately known.

TV news footage showed a silver sedan with its trunk open fully inside the store on Westwood Boulevard.

There was large police and fire department response with a triage area set up to treat patients outside the store.

The crash occurred near the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles. None of those killed or injured were university students, Espinoza said.

