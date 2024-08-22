A 2nd ex-Memphis officer accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols is changing his plea

MEMPHIS — (AP) — A second former Memphis police officer accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols is changing his not-guilty plea in the case that sparked outrage and intense calls for police reform.

Emmitt Martin is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Mark Norris on Friday to change his plea as part of an agreement with prosecutors, court documents show.

Jury selection in the trial was scheduled for Sept. 9.

Another former Memphis officer, Desmond Mills Jr., pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to federal charges of excessive force and obstruction of justice and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors who recommended a 15-year prison sentence.

Three other fired officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith — remain charged with federal civil rights violations. They also have been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in state court. They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Nichols died in a hospital on Jan. 10, three days after he was kicked, punched and hit with a police baton after a traffic stop. Police video released Jan. 27 showed five officers beating Nichols as he yelled for his mother just steps from his house. Video also showed the officers milling about and talking with each other as Nichols sat on the ground, struggling with his injuries.

Nichols was Black. The five officers also are Black. They were fired for violations of Memphis Police Department policies.

An autopsy report showed Nichols died from blows to the head, and that the manner of death was homicide. The report described brain injuries, cuts and bruises to the head and other parts of the body.

