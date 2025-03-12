2025 NFL free agency: Grades for all 32 teams

When NFL teams got to free agency, they realized that an increase in the salary cap led to many of the top potential targets being retained by their old teams. The list of players who were available was underwhelming.

Still, between a few big trades and a flurry of activity among the players who did reach free agency, there were opportunities for aggressive teams to improve. And some teams took some hits with players leaving.

Amid the recent action in the league, here are the offseason grades for the free-agent moves and trades for each team:

Arizona Cardinals

Grade: B

Why: Grabbing Josh Sweat was big. That move along with retaining Baron Browning will boost the Cardinals' pass rush. But for a team that has missed the playoffs again, more additions would have been nice.

Josh Sweat

EDGE

4 years

$76.4 million

Signed

Baron Browning

OLB

2 years

$15 million

Re-signed

Evan Brown

OL

2 years

$11.5 million

Re-signed

Akeem Davis-Gaither

LB

2 years

$11 million

Signed

Joey Blount

S

2 years

$4.75 million

Re-signed

Aaron Brewer

LS

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

Kelvin Beachum

RT

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

Jacoby Brissett

QB

2 years

N/A

Signed

Zay Jones

WR

1 year

$4.4 million

Re-signed

Atlanta Falcons

Grade: D

Why: Some day, the Falcons will invest in a pass rusher. The Falcons were surprisingly quiet, other than a decent addition in Divine Deablo.

Jake Matthews

LT

2 years

$45 million

Re-signed

Liam McCullough

LS

4 years

N/A

Re-signed

Divine Deablo

LB

2 years

$14 million

Signed

Mike Hughes

CB

3 years

$18 million

Re-signed

Leonard Floyd

EDGE

1 year

$10 million

Signed

Baltimore Ravens

Grade: C

Why: Keeping Ronnie Stanley was huge. There wasn't going to be much wiggle room for a big move after that.

Ronnie Stanley

LT

3 years

$60 million

Re-signed

Patrick Ricard

FB

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

1 year

$6 million

Signed

Buffalo Bills

Grade: C

Why: The Bills needed a receiver, and Josh Palmer has never shown he can be an impact player. The Bills spent to retain Greg Rousseau, Khalil Shakir and Terrel Bernard and that was wise.

Josh Allen

QB

6 years

$330 million

Re-signed

Greg Rousseau

EDGE

4 years

$80 million

Re-signed

Khalil Shakir

WR

4 years

$60.2 million

Re-signed

Terrel Bernard

LB

4 years

$50 million

Re-signed

Josh Palmer

WR

3 years

$36 million

Signed

Reid Ferguson

LS

4 years

N/A

Re-signed

Michael Hoecht

DT

3 years

$24 million

Signed

Ty Johnson

RB

2 years

$5 million

Re-signed

Joey Bosa

EDGE

1 year

$12.6 million

Signed

Darrick Forrest

S

1 year

N/A

Signed

Damar Hamlin

S

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

Larry Ogunjobi

DT

1 year

$8.3 million

Signed

Carolina Panthers

Grade: B

Why: The Panthers concentrated on defense and rightfully so. They might have overpaid a bit for players like DT Tershawn Wharton and S Tre'Von Moehrig, but they had to after barely missing out on Milton Williams.

Jaycee Horn

CB

4 years

$100 million

Re-signed

Tershawn Wharton

DT

3 years

$54 million

Signed

Tre'Von Moehrig

S

3 years

$51 million

Signed

Michael Jackson

CB

2 years

$14.5 million

Re-signed

Patrick Jones II

EDGE

2 years

$20 million

Signed

Tommy Tremble

TE

2 years

$10.5 million

Re-signed

Andy Dalton

QB

2 years

$8 million

Re-signed

Austin Corbett

C

1 year

$3 million

Re-signed

Brady Christensen

OT

1 year

$2.787 million

Re-signed

Sam Martin

P

1 year

$3 million

Signed

Chicago Bears

Grade: A

Why: Including a couple trades, the Bears completely revamped their offensive line. They added some juice to the defensive line too.

Dayo Odeyingbo

EDGE

3 years

$48 million

Signed

Grady Jarrett

DT

3 years

$43.5 million

Signed

Drew Dalman

C

3 years

$42 million

Signed

Jonah Jackson

OL

N/A

N/A

Traded (Rams)

Joe Thuney

OG

N/A

N/A

Traded (Chiefs)

Amen Ogbongbemiga

LB

2 years

$5 million

Re-signed

Josh Blackwell

CB

2 years

N/A

Re-signed

Chris Williams

DT

RFA tender

N/A

Re-signed

Durham Smythe

TE

1 year

N/A

Signed

Tarvarius Moore

S

1 year

N/A

Signed

Cincinnati Bengals

Grade: Incomplete

Why: Until we see what happens with Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson, who knows? The grade could be an A or an F. But franchise tagging Tee Higgins was the right call.

Tee Higgins

WR

Franchise tag

N/A

Re-signed

B.J. Hill

DL

3 years

$33 million

Re-signed

Mike Gesicki

TE

3 years

$25.5 million

Re-signed

Joseph Ossai

EDGE

1 year

$7 million

Re-signed

Cody Ford

OL

2 years

$6 million

Re-signed

Oren Burks

LB

2 years

$5 million

Re-signed

Marco Wilson

CB

1 year

$1.52 million

Re-signed

Tanner Hudson

TE

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

Cal Adomitis

LS

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

Tedarrell Slaton

DT

2 years

$15.1 million

Signed

Samaje Perine

RB

2 years

$3.8 million

Signed

Ryan Rehkow

P

2 years

N/A

Re-signed

Cleveland Browns

Grade: C

Why: Resolving the Myles Garrett issue was huge. But there wasn't much else. Kenny Pickett won't get anyone excited.

Myles Garrett

EDGE

4 years

$160 million

Re-signed

Cornelius Lucas

OT

2 years

$10 million

Signed

Kenny Pickett

QB

1 year remaining

$2.6 million

Traded (Eagles)

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

EDGE

1 year

$4.75 million

Signed

Devin Bush

LB

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

Maliek Collins

DT

2 years

$20 million

Signed

Dallas Cowboys

Grade: D-

Why: Extending DT Osa Odighizuwa was big, but it was another offseason of low-level additions that won't help Dallas catch Washington or Philadelphia.

Osa Odighizuwa

DT

4 years

$80 million

Re-signed

Markquese Bell

S

3 years

$12 million

Re-signed

Trent Sieg

LS

3 years

$4.45 million

Re-signed

C.J. Goodwin

CB

1 year

$1.42 million

Re-signed

Solomon Thomas

DT

2 years

$8 million

Signed

Rob Jones

OL

1 year

$4.75 million

Signed

Javonte Williams

RB

1 year

$3 million

Signed

KaVonte Turpin

KR/WR

3 years

N/A

Re-signed

Payton Turner

DE

1 year

$3 million

Signed

Bryan Anger

P

2 years

N/A

Re-signed

Denver Broncos

Grade: B

Why: The Broncos added a lot of toughness and playmaking to the defense with former 49ers Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw. And the defense was pretty good already.

D.J. Jones

DT

3 years

$39 million

Re-signed

Jarrett Stidham

QB

2 years

$12 million

Re-signed

Talanoa Hufanga

S

3 years

$45 million

Signed

Dre Greenlaw

LB

3 years

$35 million

Signed

Matt Peart

OT

2 years

$7 million

Signed

Trent Sherfield Sr.

WR

2 years

$6 million

Signed

Evan Engram

TE

2 years

N/A

Signed

Detroit Lions

Grade: C

Why: Swapping out Carlton Davis for D.J. Reed is lateral. And the rest was fairly quiet.

Derrick Barnes

LB

3 years

$25.5 million

Re-signed

Marcus Davenport

EDGE

1 year

$4.75 million

Re-signed

Zeke Turner

LB

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

Morgan Cox

LS

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

Anthony Pittman

LB

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

D.J. Reed

CB

3 years

$48 million

Signed

Roy Lopez

NT

1 year

$4.65 million

Signed

Dan Skipper

OT

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

Green Bay Packers

Grade: C-

Why: Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs are solid players but both seem a bit overpaid. It was going to be hard to top last year's home run in free agency.

Brandon McManus

K

3 years

$15.3 million

Re-signed

Isaiah McDuffie

LB

2 years

$8 million

Re-signed

Aaron Banks

G

4 years

$77 million

Signed

Nate Hobbs

CB

4 years

$48 million

Signed

Houston Texans

Grade: F

Why: The Texans' biggest need by far was offensive line, and they traded two starting linemen. The o-line issues overshadow everything else.

Christian Kirk

WR

1 year remaining

$15.5 million

Traded (Jaguars)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

S

2 years remaining

$19 million

Traded (Eagles)

Derek Barnett

EDGE

1 year

$5 million

Re-signed

Dare Ogunbowale

RB

1 year

$2 million

Re-signed

Jake Hansen

LB

1 year

$1.7 million

Re-signed

Tremon Smith

CB/KR

2 years

$7 million

Signed

Sheldon Rankins

DT

1 year

$7 million

Signed

Darrell Taylor

EDGE

1 year

$5.25 million

Signed

Braxton Berrios

WR

1 year

$2 million

Signed

Justin Watson

WR

1 year

N/A

Signed

Mario Edwards Jr.

DL

2 years

$9.5 million

Re-signed

Laken Tomlinson

G

1 year

$4.25 million

Signed

M.J. Stewart

S

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

Kurt Hinish

DT

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

Indianapolis Colts

Grade: D+

Why: The Colts lost key pieces on each line, added some help to the secondary, but the Daniel Jones addition pays off only if Anthony Richardson falls apart.

Ashton Dulin

WR

2 years

$8.5 million

Re-signed

Braden Smith

RT

1 year (reworked)

$16.75 million

Re-signed

Camryn Bynum

S

4 years

$60 million

Signed

Charvarius Ward

CB

3 years

$60 million

Signed

Daniel Jones

QB

1 year

$14 million

Signed

Jacksonville Jaguars

Grade: B

Why: The Jaguars signed help at multiple spots without spending a lot. That is practically what the Commanders did in free agency last year.

Patrick Mekari

OL

3 years

$37.5 million

Signed

Jourdan Lewis

CB

3 years

$30 million

Signed

Eric Murray

S

3 years

$22.5 million

Signed

Robert Hainsey

C

3 years

$21 million

Signed

Dyami Brown

WR

1 year

$10 million

Signed

Nick Mullens

QB

2 years

$6.5 million

Signed

Johnny Mundt

TE

2 years

$5.5 million

Signed

Hunter Long

TE

2 years

$5 million

Signed

Chuma Edoga

OT

2 years

$7 million

Signed

Kansas City Chiefs

Grade: A-

Why: Figuring out a way to bring back Trey Smith, Nick Bolton and Hollywood Brown was important. They also grabbed OT Jaylon Moore to fix a problem.

Trey Smith

OG

Franchise tag

$23.4 million

Re-signed

Patrick Mahomes

QB

7 years

$450 million

Restructured

Chris Jones

DT

5 years

$158.7 million

Restructured

Nick Bolton

LB

3 years

$45 million

Re-signed

Hollywood Brown

WR

1 year

$11 million

Re-signed

James Winchester

LS

1 year

$1.65 million

Re-signed

Jaylon Moore

OT

2 years

$30 million

Signed

Elijah Mitchell

RB

1 year

$3.5 million

Signed

Matt Araiza

P

ERFA tender, 1 year

$960,000

Signed

Kristian Fulton

CB

2 years

$20 million

Signed

Las Vegas Raiders

Grade: B

Why: The Raiders upgraded at quarterback, made Maxx Crosby happy and got Malcolm Koonce back on a discount. They did lose some good defensive players too.

Maxx Crosby

EDGE

3 years

$106.5 million

Re-signed

Adam Butler

DT

3 years

$16.5 million

Re-signed

Malcolm Koonce

EDGE

1 year

$12 million

Re-signed

Isaiah Pola-Mao

S

2 years

$8.45 million

Re-signed

Elandon Roberts

LB

1 year

$3 million

Re-signed

Jeremy Chinn

S

2 years

$16 million

Signed

Alex Cappa

OG

2 years

$11 million

Signed

Lonnie Johnson Jr.

S

N/A

N/A

Signed

Eric Stokes

CB

1 year

$4 million

Signed

Los Angeles Chargers

Grade: D

Why: The Chargers seemingly had the ability to add some impact players but mostly sat it out. That's fine, but it would have been nice to see them get more aggressive.

Elijah Molden

CB

3 years

$18.75 million

Re-signed

Khalil Mack

EDGE

1 year

$18 million

Re-signed

Bradley Bozeman

C

Multi-year deal

N/A

Re-signed

JK Scott

P

2 years

$6 million

Re-signed

Teair Tart

DL

1 year

$5.5 million

Re-signed

Donte Jackson

CB

2 years

$13 million

Signed

Najee Harris

RB

1 year

$9.25 million

Signed

Los Angeles Rams

Grade: B

Why:Matthew Stafford is back and Davante Adams is joining him, which is great. The grade gets knocked down a little because cornerback and linebacker remain issues.

Matthew Stafford

QB

2 years

$58 million

Restructure

Jimmy Garoppolo

QB

1 year

$11 million

Re-signed

Davante Adams

WR

2 years

$46 million

Signed

Poona Ford

DT

3 years

$29.6 million

Signed

Miami Dolphins

Grade: C-

Why: The Dolphins lost another high-priced free agent when Jevon Holland left, but they were able to add James Daniels to help the offensive line.

Elijah Campbell

DB

1 year

$1.9 million

Re-signed

James Daniels

OL

3 years

$24 million

Signed

Zach Wilson

QB

1 year

$6 million

Signed

Ifeatu Melifonwu

S

1 year

$4 million

Signed

Larry Borom

OL

N/A

N/A

Signed

Ashtyn Davis

S

1 year

$2.5 million

Signed

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

WR

2 years

$6.5 million

Signed

Tyrel Dodson

LB

2 years

$8.25 million

Re-signed

Minnesota Vikings

Grade: A

Why: Once the Vikings moved on from Sam Darnold, they had plenty of salary cap space to retain Aaron Jones Sr. and Byron Murphy Jr. and then also make big additions on both lines.

Byron Murphy Jr.

CB

3 years

$66 million

Re-signed

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB

2 years

$20 million

Re-signed

Theo Jackson

S

2 years

$12.615 million

Re-signed

Ryan Wright

P

1 year

$1.75 million

Re-signed

Will Fries

OG

5 years

$88 million

Signed

Jonathan Allen

DT

3 years

$60 million

Signed

Ryan Kelly

C

2 years

$18 million

Signed

Isaiah Rodgers

CB

2 years

$15 million

Signed

Javon Hargrave

DT

N/A

N/A

Signed

New England Patriots

Grade: A-

Why: If you dock them a bit for overpaying players that's fine. But a team that needed an infusion of talent got plenty of it, especially on defense.

Milton Williams

DT

4 years

$104 million

Signed

Carlton Davis

CB

3 years

$60 million

Signed

Harold Landry III

EDGE

3 years

$43.5 million

Signed

Robert Spillane

LB

3 years

$37 million

Signed

Morgan Moses

OT

3 years

$24 million

Signed

Mack Hollins

WR

2 years

$8.4 million

Signed

Josh Dobbs

QB

2 years

$8 million

Signed

Khyiris Tonga

DT

1 year

$2.7 million

Signed

New Orleans Saints

Grade: F

Why: It's hard to feel good about retaining Chase Young at that price. That's not helping the Saints get their salary cap issues under control.

Chase Young

EDGE

3 years

$51 million

Re-signed

Nathan Shepherd

DT

2 years

N/A

Restructure

Justin Reid

S

3 years

$31.5 million

Signed

Juwan Johnson

TE

3 years

$30.75 million

Re-signed

Tyrann Mathieu

S

2 years

N/A.

Restructure

Dante Pettis

WR

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

New York Giants

Grade: D

Why: The secondary got some help, but it's a reminder that they let 2024 All-Pro Xavier McKinney walk. And there's still the quarterback problem.

Darius Slayton

WR

3 years

$36 million

Re-signed

Jamie Gillan

P

3 years

$9 million

Re-signed

Tommy DeVito

QB

1 year

$1.03 million

Re-signed

Chris Manhertz

TE

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

Paulson Adebo

CB

3 years

$54 million

Signed

Jevon Holland

S

3 years

$45 million

Signed

Chauncey Golston

DL

3 years

$19.5 million

Signed

James Hudson III

OT

2 years

$12 million

Signed

Roy Robertson-Harris

DT

2 years

$9 million

Signed

Chris Board

LB

2 years

$6 million

Signed

New York Jets

Grade: D

Why: If you love Justin Fields then the grade is higher. Other than Fields, there weren't any big additions and they lost players like Morgan Moses and D.J. Reed.

Jamien Sherwood

LB

3 years

$45 million

Re-signed

Tony Adams

S

RFA tender

N/A

Re-signed

Justin Fields

QB

2 years

$40 million

Signed

Brandon Stephens

CB

3 years

$36 million

Signed

Andre Cisco

S

1 year

$10 million

Signed

Philadelphia Eagles

Grade: D

Why: The Eagles will be fine but they lost some of the best free agents to change teams this offseason. Retaining Zack Baun saves the grade.

Zack Baun

LB

3 years

$51 million

Re-signed

Saquon Barkley

RB

2 years

$41.2 million

Re-signed

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

QB

2 years remaining

$3.32 million

Traded (Browns)

Kenyon Green

OG

1 year remaining

$1.88 million

Traded (Texans)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Grade: Incomplete

Why: The DK Metcalf trade might look a lot better once the quarterback plan is revealed. Until then, it's hard to say.

DK Metcalf

WR

5 years

$150 million

Traded (Seahawks), then signed to extension

Malik Harrison

LB

2 years

$10 million

Signed

Donald Parham Jr.

TE

1 year

$1.17 million

Signed

Ryan McCollum

C

1 year

$1.1 million

Signed

Kenneth Gainewell

RB

1 year

N/A

Signed

San Francisco 49ers

Grade: F

Why: It's hard to come up with a positive. The 49ers lost a lot of talent including Deebo Samuel Sr. in a trade to Washington. San Francisco isn't better than it was when last season ended.

Patrick Taylor Jr.

RB

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

Kevin Givens

DT

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

Jordan Mason

RB

RFA tender, 1 year

$5.35 million

Re-signed

Luke Farrell

TE

3 years

$20.25 million

Signed

Richie Grant

S

1 year

N/A

Signed

Jason Pinnock

S

1 year

N/A

Signed

Demarcus Robinson

WR

2 years

$9.5 million

Signed

Luke Gifford

LB

1 year

N/A

Signed

Seattle Seahawks

Grade: C

Why: The success of the offseason depends on whether Sam Darnold is an upgrade over Geno Smith. The problem might be that Seattle didn't have enough salary cap space to fix its offensive line too.

Ernest Jones IV

LB

3 years

$33 million

Re-signed

Jarran Reed

DT

3 years

$25 million

Re-signed

Sam Darnold

QB

3 years

$100.5 million

Signed

Josh Jones

OL

1 year

$4.75 million

Signed

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR

1 year

$5.5 million

Signed

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Grade: B

Why: While it came down to the wire, it's not a surprise Tampa Bay figured out a way to retain Chris Godwin and Lavonte David. Adding Haason Reddick was a worthwhile gamble.

Chris Godwin

WR

3 years

$66 million

Re-signed

Ben Bredeson

OG

3 years

$22 million

Re-signed

Lavonte David

LB

1 year

$10 million

Re-signed

Haason Reddick

EDGE

1 year

$14 million

Signed

Anthony Nelson

EDGE

2 years

$10 million

Re-signed

Riley Dixon

P

2 years

$6 million

Signed

Tennessee Titans

Grade: D+

Why: If Dan Moore Jr. helps the offensive line then the grade goes up. That's a lot of money to pay for him. It's hard to see Moore or Cody Barton having a huge impact.

Sebastian Joseph Day

DT

1 year

$7.5 million

Re-signed

Andrew Rupcich

OL

RFA tender

N/A

Re-signed

Darrell Baker Jr.

CB

RFA tender

N/A

Re-signed

Dan Moore Jr.

OT

4 years

$82 million

Signed

Cody Barton

LB

3 years

$21 million

Signed

Xavier Woods

S

2 years

$10 million

Signed

Johnny Hekker

P

1 year

N/A

Signed

Morgan Cox

LS

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

Washington Commanders

Grade: A-

Why: The biggest names on this list are aging. And Javon Kinlaw was overpaid. But there was some talent added between Deebo Samuel Sr. and Laremy Tunsil.

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WR

1 year remaining

$17.55 million

Traded (49ers)

Laremy Tunsil

LT

2 years remaining

$42.7 million

Traded (Texans)

Bobby Wagner

LB

1 year

$9.5 million

Re-signed

Zach Ertz

TE

1 year

$6.25 million

Re-signed

Tress Way

P

1 year

$2.8 million

Re-signed

John Bates

TE

3 years

N/A

Re-signed

Zane Gonzalez

K

1 year

$1.17 million

Re-signed

Javon Kinlaw

DT

3 years

$45 million

Signed

Jeremy McNichols

RB

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

Will Harris

S

2 years

$8 million

Signed

Marcus Mariota

QB

1 year

$8 million

Re-signed