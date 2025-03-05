National

2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

By Nate Tice,Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Texas v Arizona State ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 1: Wide receiver Matthew Golden #2 of the Texas Longhorns catches a pass in the endzone for a successful 2-point conversion in the second overtime of the 2025 Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinals football game featuring the University of Texas Longhorns versus the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images) (Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)
By Nate Tice,Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

Nate Tice: Matthew Golden shot up big boards as the 2024 season went along, including mine, and his big week in Indy didn't slow him down.

He’s a smooth route runner and operator who can beat press with his balance, burst and strength. He doesn’t have overwhelming size, but he maximizes it with toughness and comfort in extending for footballs away from his body.

Golden has the ability to line up inside-and-out and is effective underneath and on throws downfield because of his body control and hand-eye coordination.

He might not have true No. 1 upside, but he can be a very good secondary receiver for somebody because of how effective he is in a variety of different roles. He plays a lot like the Chicago Bears' DJ Moore.

Charles McDonald: Matthew Golden hit the national spotlight with a big time run through the College Football Playoff, but he played well enough all season where he merited first-round draft consideration before it.

Golden has speed for days and can be a big play threat from Day 1 in the right offense.

0

Most Read