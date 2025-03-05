2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Quinshon Judkins is strong and runs with a fun combination of power and grace.

The Ole Miss transfer can quickly get to fourth gear (maybe not fifth) and into the secondary in a hurry. He’s not a back who relies on just his speed, consistently showing the ability to tempo his runs while using good vision to set up blockers and use his burst to take advantage.

Judkins is also a good receiver with sticky hands who is a viable player to draw up plays for out of the backfield, with those sticky hands applying to his lack of career fumbles.

Overall, Judkins has the size, explosive play ability and hands of a strong three-down running back who can take the majority of touches in a backfield.

He has versatility that can be used in any situation and in any scheme. He might not have home run speed (and combine testing matched the eye test, see the chart below and compare Judkins and the average RB speed) but he can be a consistent doubles hitter on the ground or through the air in any type of offense.