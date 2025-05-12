2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Brice Williams, G, Nebraska

For a two-round mock draft and a big board with full scouting reports, check out my NBA Draft Guide.

Brice Williams, G, Nebraska

Height: 6-7 • Weight: 214 • Class: Senior • Age: 23

Summary: Williams is a big wing who thrives on making tough midrange jumpers and movement 3s off the catch. He's an older prospect at age 24, but still belongs on the draft radar because of his sparkplug scoring skill-set.

Comparisons: Terrence Ross

STRENGTHS

Shooting: Williams made 38.7% of his catch-and-shoot 3s in his two years at Nebraska, per Synergy. As a mid-80s percentage guy from the line, his soft touch suggests his 3-pointer could improve further with a higher quality shot diet.

Shot creation: One- and two-dribble pull-ups are his go-to, but he also looks smooth using half spins, advanced crossovers, and other moves to get into the midrange. He displayed a stroke off the bounce, making 38.8% of dribble jumper 3s and 47.7% of dribbler jumper 2s.

At-rim finishing: Strong at-rim finisher who can absorb contact and finish with craft.

CONCERNS

Defense: Struggles staying in front of twitchy wings. At age 24, it'd be preferable if he'd be more readymade to defend at the pro level.

Playmaking: Score-first college player who will need to adjust to controlling his shot selection at the next level and look for the pass.

