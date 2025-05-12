2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Michael Ružić, C, Joventut

For a two-round mock draft and a big board with full scouting reports, check out my NBA Draft Guide.

Michael Ružić, C, Joventut

Height: 6-10 • Weight: 220 • Age: 18

Summary: Ružić is a raw Croatian forward who was born in France and now plays in Spain. He projects as a knockdown shooter with passing feel, though at only 18 until October he is incredibly raw physically.

Comparisons: Aleksej Pokusevski

STRENGTHS

Shooting: Ružić has a smooth stroke with a high release point. He shot 40.7% from 3 and 78.7% from the line in the two years before a thumb injury derailed his 2024-25 season.

Size: He stands at 6-foot-9 and has great length, so if he grows into his frame he could eventually become a highly versatile defender who can space the floor on offense.

Connective passing: He lacks the handle of a primary creator, but he keeps the ball moving and occasionally makes nice touch passes to cutters.

CONCERNS

Experience: Playing time was sparse for Ružić this season in Spain, in part because of his youth, but also because of a thumb injury he suffered in October that sidelined him until January. Upon returning, he had his worst shooting season.

Strength: He has a lean frame so he gets knocked off his spots on drives to the rim and struggles to make a great impact on the boards. In the NBA, opponents would attack him on defense.