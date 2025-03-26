2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Darrion Williams, F, Texas Tech

Summary: Williams is a broad-shouldered wing with the versatility to slide from point guard to power forward, always showing the ability to make a positive impact no matter what his team needs. A lack of top-end athleticism puts him in a role player bucket, but he brings more than enough winning qualities.

Comparisons: Grant Williams, Joe Ingles

Strengths

Shooting: Made 38.6% of his 3s through his junior season in college, showing equal success both off the catch and using one-dribble or two-dribble side-steps. He's not an elite high-volume shooter, but he's very good. And his 84.5% rate from the free throw line with soft midrange touch suggests his 3-point numbers could improve even more in the years to come.

Playmaking versatility: Texas Tech will use Williams as a ball-handler on one play, the next play he'll dribble into a handoff, and the next time down the floor he'll set an on-ball screen then pick-and-pop. Quick decision-maker who can whip passes seamlessly after attacking a closeout. With his wide frame and broad shoulders, he'll even get thrown into the post. But at the NBA level, that body will more likely be used as a screener to help execute plays or hunt mismatches.

Midrange scoring: Though it may not be a primary aspect of his offense in the NBA, it's a nice tool that he can dribble into pull-ups and hit turnaround jumpers out of the post.

Versatile defense: Texas Tech had him defend in different positions, sometimes as an on-ball perimeter guy, and other times defending bigs in drop coverage. At the NBA level, odds are these skills will be put into use as a reliable switch defender.

Concerns

Athleticism: He's a powerful at-rim finisher in college, but at his height he's a below-the-rim player. He's dunked only twice in the half court in three college seasons, per Synergy. He also appears a bit slow-footed moving laterally on defense at times, though he's been better in past seasons before an upper body injury hampered him as a junior.