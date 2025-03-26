2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Summary: Bailey is a ridiculous shot-making machine, capable of splashing contested jumpers from every spot on the floor with the swagger of a throwback bucket-getter. But his shooting consistency, plus his raw edges as a shot creator and defender, need sanding down to turn him into a full-on star.

Comparisons: Rudy Gay, Michael Porter Jr.

Strengths

Pull-up shooting: Bailey can drain jumpers off the dribble from anywhere against any type of defense. He can hit leaners going toward his right or left, fadeaways after stopping on a dime, and turnarounds from the post. He has an irrational confidence in him with his ability to rise and fire no matter the situation.

Soft touch: When he gets going as a shooter from midrange and from 3, it feels like there's nothing that can stop him with his high, quick shooting release. And Bailey has feathery touch on in-between shots with floaters and hook shots.

Athleticism: Bailey has height, length, quickness, and he's explosive in space, whether it's cutting in the half court or running the break for lob chances.

Versatility: Even if he never becomes an engine as an off-ball creator, he can be used in different ways whether it's running off screens, as a cutter, or as a pick-and-pop screener.

Motor: Plays with energy at all times, hustling for shot opportunities on offense. And on defense, he hurries back in transition and jumps passing lanes in the half court.

Adaptability: He improved over the course of his freshman season at Rutgers, notably with his effort on defense, his willingness to pass, and his 3-point rate.

Concerns

Shot creation: His ball-handling is loose, limiting his ability to consistently create against set defenses and get to the basket. And tunnel vision is a common occurrence for him, so he forces contested shots instead of finding open teammates. And when he does pass, he's often off-target. If he wants to become an All-Star, it's pivotal that he improves in this category.

At-rim finishing: Though athletic when leaping in space, he is still wiry and can be bumped off his intended driving path. He made only 42.1% of his layups in the half court, per Synergy; it's undeniable that his strength needs to get way better.

Shooting consistency: Has great touch but streaky results from 3. Even from the line, he made only 54.9% of his free throws over his first 13 collegiate games before closing the remainder of the season at 82.1%.

Shot selection: Though he's been effective on pull-up 2s, over two-thirds of his total shots come from midrange. Will he be able to extend his range? Will he be willing to change his shot diet? Could he develop the ability to get to the basket more often?

Defense: Needs to add muscle to hold his ground defensively against stronger NBA wings, and he still needs to improve his fundamentals. Sometimes it looks like he doesn't know where to be due to a lack of awareness.