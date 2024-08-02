2024's NFL teams that make us want to cry, Justin Herbert in a boot, Tristan Wirfs gets the bag | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

It's only August 1st and things are already looking charger-y for the Los Angeles Chargers. Justin Herbert is in a walking boot for the next two weeks, following a plantar fascia diagnosis on Thursday afternoon, so Nate Tice and Charles McDonald kick off the episode with the latest bad omen for the team that just can never seem to catch a break.

Later, after discussing the new contract for Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, arguably the most successful tackle product from the 2020 draft class, the guys return to the sour note and share the teams, players and general football things that make them the saddest entering the 2024 season. Both Russell Wilson's current team (the Pittsburgh Steelers) and his former team (the Denver Broncos) make the cut, as well as both teams Derek Carr has suited up for in the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints. Who else is making Nate and Charles sad as football season approaches? Give the episode a listen to find out.

(3:06) - Justin Herbert dealing with a foot injury

(5:34) - Tristan Wirfs secures the bag, remembering the 2020 NFL draft's round 1 OTs

(12:43) - Things that make us want to cry: The Pittsburgh Steelers offense with Russell Wilson

(17:44) - New Orleans Saints offensive line

(23:46) - Everything about the Denver Broncos

(29:14) - Las Vegas Raiders QB situation

(34:17) - The quarterback "discourse"

(40:58) - Wednesday NFL games

(44:06) - Get off my astroturf!

