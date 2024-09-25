2024 Presidents Cup: Tee times and pairings for Thursday's four-ball matches at Royal Montreal

The Americans' quest for a 10th straight Presidents Cup title starts on Thursday.

The 2024 Presidents Cup opens from Royal Montreal in Quebec, Canada, on Thursday afternoon with a series of five four-ball matches. The two-man matches follow a best ball format. Friday’s foursomes matches will then follow an alternate shot format before the teams run both events back on Saturday. The tournament will then wrap on Sunday with a series of 12 traditional singles matches.

Team captains Jim Furyk and Mike Weir selected their pairings for the first five matches on Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a look at the first pairings and tee times for Thursday at Royal Montreal:

Presidents Cup Thursday tee times, pairings

All times ET

11:35 a.m. | Xander Schauffele/Tony Finau vs. Jason Day/Ben An

11:53 a.m. | Collin Morikawa/Sahith Theegala vs. Adam Scott/Min Woo Lee

12:11 p.m. | Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley vs. Sungjae Im/Tom Kim

12:29 p.m. | Wyndham Clark/Keegan Bradley vs. Taylor Pendrith/Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:47 p.m. | Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Corey Conners

U.S. players sitting out: Max Homa, Brian Harman

International players sitting out: Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

How to watch the Presidents Cup

All times ET

Thursday, Sept. 26

Event: Four-Ball

Time: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Network: Golf Channel, Peacock

Friday, Sept. 27

Event: Foursomes

Time: 1 - 6 p.m.

Network: Golf Channel, Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 28

Events: Four-Ball, Foursomes

Time: 7 - 8 a.m., 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Network: Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 29

Events: Singles

Time: 12 - 6 p.m.

Network: NBC, Peacock