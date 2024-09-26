2024 Presidents Cup: Tee times and pairings for Friday's foursomes matches at Royal Montreal

The Americans are well on their way to taking home a 10th straight Presidents Cup.

Scottie Scheffler and the U.S. Team pulled off a rare opening session sweep on Thursday at Royal Montreal to grab a 5-0 lead in the biennial event in Quebec. It marked the third time they've swept the opening session, and the first time since 2000.

All but one of those matches were tight right until the end, and the International Team isn't out of it by any means. They will now have to make a big move early in the foursome matches on Friday, however, if they want to have a shot at the upset win.

Here's a look at the pairings for Friday's alternate shot matches in Quebec.

Presidents Cup Friday tee times, pairings

All times ET

1:05 p.m. | Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im

1:19 p.m. | Sahith Theegala/Collin Morikawa vs. Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith

1:33 p.m. | Max Homa/Brian Harman vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Jason Day

1:47 p.m. | Wyndham Clark/Tony Finau vs. Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes

2:01 p.m. | Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley vs. Si Woo Kim/Ben An

U.S. players sitting out: Sam Burns, Keegan Bradley

International players sitting out: Min Woo Lee, Tom Kim

How to watch the Presidents Cup

All times ET

Friday, Sept. 27

Event: Foursomes

Time: 1-6 p.m.

Network: Golf Channel, Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 28

Events: Four-Ball, Foursomes

Time: 7-8 a.m., 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Network: Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 29

Events: Singles

Time: 12-6 p.m.

Network: NBC, Peacock