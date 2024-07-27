2024 Paris Olympics medal count: Which country has won the most medals so far?

Medal table | Olympic schedule | Olympic news

The Olympics are officially open after Friday's spectacle of an Opening Ceremony, and the competition is underway in earnest. Team USA won its first medals in swimming, highlighted by the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay winning gold and Katie Ledecky winning bronze in the 400-meter freestyle. Meanwhile, host country France won its first gold medal of the Games, stunning Fiji in Rugby Sevens.

Here's where the medal count stands going into competition on Sunday, July 28.