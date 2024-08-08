2024 Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat, Indian wrestler who was DQ'd from women's 50kg final, announces retirement

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

Vinesh Phogat, the Indian Olympic wrestler who was disqualified from the women's 50kg gold medal match after failing the weigh-in, announced that she is retiring from the sport.

In a message posted on X Wednesday, Phogat said her "dreams are shattered" and that she was "sorry."

"Wrestling won and I lost. My dreams are shattered," Phogat wrote. "Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all. I am sorry."

Phogat, 29, who defeated Cuba's Yusneylys Guzmán 5-0 in the semifinal on Tuesday, was eliminated from the 50kg tournament when she failed her second weigh-in. Phogat had been set to face Team USA's Sarah Hildebrandt for gold on Wednesday, the first time a female Indian would have ever competed in an Olympic wrestling final.

The extra weight didn't just cost Phogat the first wrestling gold medal in India's history. United World Wrestling's rules explain that when a wrestler doesn't make weight on the second weigh-in, they are eliminated from the tournament and are basically ranked last, unless someone is forced to withdraw on the first day of competition.

According to India's Sportstar, Phogat went without food and water the night before the match, with her staff eventually resorting to cutting her hair and drawing blood. Even after that miserable process, they couldn't get the last 100 grams she needed.

Per India Today, Phogat fainted due to dehydration after the unsuccessful weigh-in and had to be hospitalized.

Phogat was competing in her third Olympics. She has three gold medals from the Commonwealth Games, two bronze medals from the World Championships, and a gold from the Asian Games.