2024 NFL Draft grades: Tennessee Titans nail first pick but sag after that

Overall Tennessee Titans grade: C+

The Titans nailed their first pick, but could have done better the rest of the way. JC Latham is a “set it and forget it” type of offensive tackle who is already penciled in as a starter. It’ll be interesting to see how Latham handles being a left tackle in the NFL. He has enough talent to be successful. Getting Cedric Gray in the fourth round could be a long-term steal for the Titans, but overall it wasn’t a draft class to get excited about unless T’Vondre Sweat develops into a pass rusher.

Favorite pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama (7th overall)

Latham was in contention for the fifth overall pick with the Chargers, so the Titans had to be thrilled to land their man with the seventh pick. Latham is a destructive force in the run game and will give Will Levis the time he needs to find Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins downfield. Easy pick. Great prospect at a position of need, not too complicated.

Least favorite pick: T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas (38th overall)

Sweat is a big man at 366 pounds and his game is pretty much exactly what you would think. He's a massive, early down run stuffer who doesn’t offer much by the way of pass rush for the NFL game. Even though he moved well at the NFL scouting combine, he would need to lose significant weight to be a three-down player in the NFL. It's hard to see how the Titans felt like this was a valuable pick so early in the second round.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 7: JC Latham, OT, Alabama Round 2, Pick 38: T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas Round 4, Pick 106: Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina Round 5, Pick 146: Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville Round 6, Pick 182: Jha’Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane Round 7, Pick 242: James Williams, S, Miami Round 7, Pick 252: Jaylen Harrell, Edge, Michigan