2024 NFL Draft grades: Minnesota Vikings risked a lot to get J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner

Overall Minnesota Vikings grade: C+

The Vikings went all in and got their quarterback and edge rusher of the future. Whew. As a result, they barely have any 2025 picks. They do have some talented prospects at key positions to build around. J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner can be solid NFL players, but the Vikings paid a high price to attain them. Right now, the only top-100 pick they're slated to have in 2025 is their first-round pick (with at least one third-round compensatory pick coming their way for Kirk Cousins). This better work!

Favorite pick: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama (17th overall)

Turner is a great dice roll for an edge rusher prospect. He produced at Alabama, is 21 years old and ran in the 4.4s at the NFL scouting combine. He’s going to be right at home in defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme that will cut him loose up the field and allow him to be a playmaker. He’s a dark horse for a 10-sack rookie campaign.

Least favorite pick: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan (10th overall)

This is not a bad pick exactly, but McCarthy needs to show more before we can have full confidence that the Vikings got their guy. He has some nice arm talent and had real highs at Michigan, but generally wasn’t asked to be the driver of the offense. McCarthy is going to need seasoning and head coach Kevin O’Connell might be the guy to pull whatever latent potential is sitting there.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 10: J.J. McCarthy, QB, MichiganRound 1, Pick 17: Dallas Turner, EDGE, AlabamaRound 4, Pick 108: Khyree Jackson, CB, OregonRound 6, Pick 177: Walter Rouse, OT, OklahomaRound 6, Pick 203: Will Reichard, K, AlabamaRound 7, Pick 230: Michael Jurgens, OL, Wake ForestRound 7, Pick 232: Levi Drake Rodriguez, DL, Texas A&M Commerce