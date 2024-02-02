2024 MLB Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: Outfielders

Ronald Acuña Jr. was so good last year, he created the 40-70 Club after hitting .338 with 41 home runs, 73 stolen bases, 106 RBI and 149 runs scored. Acuña is far and away the 1.01 in fantasy baseball drafts, but will other outfielders give him company at the top of leaderboards?

Julio Rodríguez went 30-30 and topped the century mark in runs and RBI, and at 23 he may have another gear. Corbin Carroll went 25-54 in his first full season in MLB, so he’s an ascending talent.

Yes, come to the outfield to get your offense, and scroll down to see our rankings going into the 2024 season:

