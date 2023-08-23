2024 GOP debate in Milwaukee: Live updates and analysis

It’s finally here.

The first debate of the 2024 presidential cycle will take place Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, when eight candidates vying for the Republican nomination will take the stage in Milwaukee hoping to seize the spotlight from Donald Trump — at least for one night.

The former president and current frontrunner in the GOP primary announced he would be skipping the event as he prepares to surrender to authorities in Georgia, where he and 18 of his allies were charged with election fraud.

Scheduled to participate in tonight’s debate are Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Burgum was injured while playing basketball and taken to the emergency room on the eve of the debate, and It's unclear whether the 67-year-old governor will be able to stand, putting his appearance at the event in question.

The debate will air on Fox News at 9 p.m. ET. Yahoo News will be providing live updates and key analysis beginning at 8:45 p.m. ET. Follow along in the blog below.