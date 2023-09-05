2023 NFL season bold predictions + introducing 'People's Panic Meter'

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Week 1 is finally here! After months of talking about football we get to finally watch it this weekend. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens discuss the exciting slate of games this weekend and which matchups they're already circling as much-watches for Sunday.

Harmon also reveals our new weekly segment 'People's Panic Meter' that will solicit fantasy issues that people are having over their fantasy teams throughout the season. Every Tuesday during the season Harmon and Behrens will react to what has you panicked after a weekend of action.

For the first installment of the 'People's Panic Meter' the two discuss how concerned they are for Cooper Kupp's latest issue with his hamstring and which players and teams may already have serious red flags entering Week 1.

Behrens and Harmon then end the show by sharing their top ten biggest and boldest predictions for the 2023 NFL season.

0:25 - Week 1 is here!

2:30 - New Segment alert! Welcome to the 'People's Panic Meter'

6:10 - Panic Meter: Cooper Kupp hamstring

14:05 - Panic Meter: CMC touches

18:50 - Panic Meter: Are the Cardinals actually tanking?

21:20 - Panic Meter: JK Dobbins

25:35 - Panic Meter: Travis Etienne + Tank Bigsby

29:00 - Panic Meter: Denver Broncos

32:05 - Panic Meter: Too much hype for Pollard, Wilson?

34:10 - Panic Meter: Dallas run game

35:30 - Panic Meter: Tennessee Titans

39:00 - Bold predictions for 2023 NFL season

