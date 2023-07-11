2023 MLB Home Run Derby: Vlad Guerrero Jr. hit 26 dingers to top Mookie Betts in the first round

SEATTLE — Baseball's annual showcase of light-tower power is here. The first round of the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby is underway at T-Mobile Park.

Tampa Bay Rays slugger Randy Arozarena kicked things off with 24 homers to win his matchup with Adolis Garcia. Then Adley Rutschman switch-hit his way to 27 dingers before Luis Robert Jr. topped him by one with a walk-off in their face-off. After that, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. casually hit 26 out to defeat Mookie Betts.

Julio Rodríguez is the hometown hero, and Pete Alonso is the betting favorite, but the other contenders are also looking to make their marks.

We're following along round by round, so stay tuned for updates, reactions and highlights from Seattle.

FIRST ROUND

No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 26, No. 3 Mookie Betts 11

ZC: The net result of the Robert-Rutschman round is that Guerrero’s 26 homers somehow feel underwhelming.

If nothing else, Mookie wins major points in Seattle for going with Ken Griffey Jr.’s backward cap look.

No. 1 Luis Robert Jr. 28, No. 8 Adley Rutschman 27

ZC: The only thing that worried me about Rutschman is whether he was going to literally nail me with a home run ball out in the auxiliary press box. He came quite close. OK, then he switched to hitting right-handed and crushed the bonus round. That was impressive for a Pacific Northwest kid.

HK: I was worried about Rutschman going with the sentimental pick — his dad throwing to him — but that turned out to be a sound strategy.

Um. Wow. ← me watching the bonus 30 seconds he took from the right side. The swarms of fielding children didn't even turn around to look at home plate. They all just faced out, watching the balls fly over their heads. Also, I think if I could somehow be brand-new to baseball as an adult, switch-hitting would be the skill that blows my mind the most. Well, maybe after what Shohei Ohtani does.

I wonder if switch-hitting is a secret to excelling at the Derby because so much of it is about battling fatigue, and being able to switch to fresh muscles (?) at some point might give you an advantage. Big Inigo Montoya saying, “I am not left-handed” while dueling vibes. Is this a reference people get?

ZC: Luis Robert ... not impressed. He matches Rutschman’s total before the bonus round starts, including one homer that hit the very top row of the left-field stands here. He walks it off a couple of swings into his bonus time.

HK: Welp. Shows you what I know. Robert demonstrated that another tactic for avoiding fatigue is simply to be tireless. Also, there's so much talk about how young Adley is, but Robert is the same age! And he finished second in Rookie of the Year voting back in 2020.

No. 5 Randy Arozarena 24, No. 4 Adolis García 16

ZC: OK, but how many homers could Randy hit in his special good-luck cowboy boots? It feels like Arozarena is only going to grow more powerful as he gets closer to the finals. The man lives for national television heroics.

HK: That's what I was going to say! Randy flourishes as the pressure mounts — unless he gets carried away and starts to strike a pose after every single home run. He’s probably the player the most hurt by the timed format — as opposed to the “outs” version of the Derby from years ago — because his power is diminished by his not having the time to freeze with his arms crossed after every homer.

No. 2 Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 Julio Rodríguez