20-year-old mother, infant killed in drive-by shooting in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old mother and her 4-month-old son while they were sitting in their car in Hartford, Connecticut, on Tuesday, in what appears to be a drive-by shooting, according to police.

A warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Lance "Macho" Morales, according to Hartford police.

While not in custody, Morales has been charged with two counts of murder, murder with special circumstances, criminal possession of a firearm, assault in the first degree and criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree. Morales' bond is set at $3 million.

"There are ongoing attempts to apprehend Morales with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies," Hartford police said in a statement Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to Hartford Hospital on Tuesday afternoon after it was reported that a vehicle arrived carrying multiple people who had been shot, police said.

Jessiah Mercado and her son Messiah Diaz were pronounced dead at the hospital. Another victim in his 20s suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. The driver of the car was not injured.

Investigators determined the shooting had occurred moments before when the suspect vehicle pulled alongside the victims' car and opened fire, according to police.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and police are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact Hartford police.

